Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

WB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 32,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,200. Weibo has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

