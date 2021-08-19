Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

