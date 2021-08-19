Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,702,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,295. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

