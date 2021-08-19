Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,023 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.77. 2,110,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.67. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

