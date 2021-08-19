Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) vs. Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Financial Analysis

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.79 $6.46 million N/A N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.41 $506.60 million $5.04 18.81

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of South Carolina and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $93.64, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.87% 12.75% 1.26% Western Alliance Bancorporation 47.52% 21.08% 1.87%

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Bank of South Carolina on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer real estate loans, including construction loans and mortgage originations, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

