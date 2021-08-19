Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE WMC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 495,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The company has a market cap of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.