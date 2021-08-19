WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46. WestRock has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in WestRock by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

