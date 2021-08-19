WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Cap of $76.49 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00026232 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00144088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00150219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.14 or 0.99907174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00920693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.34 or 0.06754832 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

