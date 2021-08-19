Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is Mad River Investors’ 2nd Largest Position

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 6.1% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $809,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

