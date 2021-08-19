Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.