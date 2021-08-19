Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,463 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,503.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 924,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

