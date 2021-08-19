Whittier Trust Co. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

