Whittier Trust Co. Has $504,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

