Whittier Trust Co. Invests $301,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

