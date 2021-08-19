Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

