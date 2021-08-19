Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 12,960 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 81,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

