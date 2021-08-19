Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,586,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after buying an additional 80,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.85 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $59.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.