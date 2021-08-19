Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,602,695 shares of company stock valued at $523,461,543. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

