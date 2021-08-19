Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,028 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

