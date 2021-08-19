Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 72.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

