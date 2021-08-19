William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

