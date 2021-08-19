Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 467,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a PE ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams Industrial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

