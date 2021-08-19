Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WLTW stock opened at $214.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 129.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 734.9% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 262,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 104.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 144,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

