Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2022 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.