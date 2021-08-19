Wolfe Research Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,503,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,028,712. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $819,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 196.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,403 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

