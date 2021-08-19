Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 602 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 143.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. 952,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,998,086. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.