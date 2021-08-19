Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,741.43. 22,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,635.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.