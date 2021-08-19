Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $368,194.88 and approximately $74,768.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,746.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.25 or 0.06687432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.39 or 0.01404243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00372698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00139807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.52 or 0.00565128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00343268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00312150 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

