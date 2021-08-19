Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

