X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $68,584.80 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 244,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 409,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XFOR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

