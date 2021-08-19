Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45.
About Xiaomi
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.