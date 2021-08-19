XTRABYTES Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $558.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00150836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,083.40 or 0.99971655 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

