Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.20.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.37 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.