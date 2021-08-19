Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.62. 55,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,817,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Yatsen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

