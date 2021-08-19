YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 3,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.39.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

