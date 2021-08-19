Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.88

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 22385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,099 shares of company stock worth $2,239,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $16,538,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

