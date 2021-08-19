Yield Protocol (YIELD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1.04 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00869955 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048032 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.