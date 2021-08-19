yieldwatch Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.91 million and $168,560.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00142592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00150309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,508.15 or 0.99993598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.00915558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00703520 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

