Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 821,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

YJ stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Yunji has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

