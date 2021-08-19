YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,238.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $23,238.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00141532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00149488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,631.26 or 1.00378187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.71 or 0.00909925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.15 or 0.06699199 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

