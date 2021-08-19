Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

