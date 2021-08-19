Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report sales of $37.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 360,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

