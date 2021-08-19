Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Beauty Health.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

