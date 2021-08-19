Zacks: Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). American Well posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 93,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,714. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $2,875,109. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.