Zacks: Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). American Well posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 93,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,714. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $2,875,109. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.