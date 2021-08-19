Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

