Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.91. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

FBK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 2,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

