Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.38 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 35,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.