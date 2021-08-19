Zacks: Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.48. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

NYSE HRC opened at $132.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 53,539 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hill-Rom by 104,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hill-Rom by 475.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hill-Rom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.