Zacks: Analysts Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPTH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. 33.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.36.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

