Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $71.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.84 billion and the highest is $72.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $284.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $308.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH opened at $417.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.11. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

